AskSRK: Netizen asks Shah Rukh Khan his fees for Pathaan, actor's hilarious reply goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback as the leading hero after more than four years with the upcoming actioner Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand-directed film sees Shah Rukh as a spy in the titular character pitted against John, who has a deadly terror plot against India.

Set to release on January 25, Pathaan promises to be an action spectacle with a never-before-seen avatar of SRK. While there have been many speculations about the film's budget, the actor gave a hilarious response to a netizen asking for his fees in the film during the famous #AskSRK session, that he regularly holds on his Twitter handle.

On Thursday, January 12, SRK took to his Twitter handle and began the #AskSRK session by posting, "10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids." During the session, one netizen asked him his fees for Pathaan, to which the superstar responded, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein??? (Why, do you have to sign me in your next film?)". Soon, his hilarious reply went viral on the micro-blogging platform with other Twitter users pouring in laughter emojis for the same.

Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN January 12, 2023

Talking about Pathaan, the film will set the foundation for the YRF spy universe. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman has confirmed that he will be seen in a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar and it is also rumoured that Hrithik will be seen in the post-credit sequence hinting at War 2.

Later, in the year on Diwali 2023, SRK too has confirmed that he will be seen in a crucial cameo in his Pathaan avatar in Tiger 3, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Sharma directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 action-thriller film Fan in which the actor was seen in a double role.



