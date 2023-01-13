John Abraham pens note on Pathaan amid his rumoured tiff with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Want to say so much but...'

John Abraham-Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/YouTube Trailer screenshot

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film's trailer, which was released this week on Tuesday, January 10, shows SRK as Pathaan pitted against John's villainous character planning a deadly terror attack on India.

At a recent event where John came to promote a healthcare brand on January 10, he avoided answering any questions on Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, a journalist can be heard saying, "John aaj Pathaan ka trailer launch hua hai (John, Pathaan trailer has been launched today) and suddenly, the Attack actor interrupts him and says, "Next question".

However, after this video went viral with rumours that things might not be okay between John and Shah Rukh, the former took to his Instagram on Thursday, January 12, and penned a note thanking the audience for their overwhelming response to the film's trailer and said that he really wants to talk about the film, but asked everyone to wait till the film releases on January 25.

John's note read, "In my years in cinema, this moment, right here...right now, is a special one. It's amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It's a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can't wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let's all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big-screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer".





Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit theaters worldwide on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from the three main leads, the actioner also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in the supporting roles. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be seen in the film in his Tiger avatar paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe.



