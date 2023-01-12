Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan meets ecstatic fan at 2 am in his hotel room, is praised for humility: 'No other superstar did this'

Shah Rukh Khan proved he is a true superstar with his humble gesture towards his fans recently. Read on to know the details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan with his fan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans worldwide and the actor too keeps sharing his love for them through his unique gestures. The King Khan proved he's a true superstar recently when he invited a few of his fans at 2 am to his hotel room in Greater Noida where SRK has flown down for the launch of Hyundai's new car at Auto Expo 2023.

A fan named Jatin Gupta shared the pictures on his Twitter account on Wednesday, January 11, with Shah Rukh and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u."

In one photo, Jatin is seen posing with Shah Rukh and in another, he is kissing the actor on his cheeks. He also shared another photo of the Pathaan poster that said, "We love you Pathaan". The actor wrote, "To Pawan & To Jatin, Thank you and Love You", along with his signature on the poster.

Talking about the upcoming actioner Pathaan, the film marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen as the leading hero after more than four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, which was released in December 2018.

Apart from SRK, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. The film's trailer was launched on Tuesday, January 10, and clocked in more than a million views on YouTube within twenty minutes, setting a record of its own.

