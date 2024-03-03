Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor set the stage on fire with their performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration saw a number of performances from the Bollywood A-listers. The videos of their performances are going viral on social media.

Recently, a video of star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panda, and Khushi Kapoor dancing to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Bole Chudiyan is going viral on social media. They all were joined by Manish Malhotra on stage.

Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a white co-ord set, Ananya Panday stunned in a green saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a purple saree and Khushi was seen wearing a pink lehenga. Manish Malhotra was seen wearing a black bandh gala.

While netizens praised Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s dance performance, some thought that they should have ‘avoided’ taking Khushi Kapoor as she looked “completely uninterested.” Netizens trolled Khushi for her dance performance.

One of the comments read, “Khushi could have faked a broken angle.” Another wrote, “Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi are doing it the best.” Another comment read, “Only Sara and Janhvi are doing good, Khushi should be a tree in the background.” Meanwhile, some even pointed out that Karan Johar was “replaced” by Manish Malhotra in the performance, however, also appreciated his dance.

Not only this, but the event also saw some other energetic performances like Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathan, Salman Khan grooving to his songs, and then the 3 khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan grooving together on Naatu Naatu. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen performing at Gallan Goodiyan at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash and Diljit Dosanjh’s performance took social media by storm

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is scheduled for July. However, currently, they are enjoying the pre-wedding festivities which commenced on March 1. The star-studded pre-wedding bash has taken over the social media.