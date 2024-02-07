'Wanted to break Shah Rukh's ankle with...': Old interview of Gauri Khan's brother goes viral, fans react

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 on ED's complaint

'An honour to...': Anil Kumble's wife wishes India star on silver jubilee of his flawless 10-wicket haul vs PAK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 'Forty Years Of WrestleMania' cover art amid legal controversy

Microsoft to help India become an AI world leader: Satya Nadella

6 tips to reduce stress during exams

10 oldest cities in India

9 foods and drinks that cause acid reflux and acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

Drake's alleged semi-nude video goes viral, sparks memefest on Twitter

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this star was Ramesh Sippy's original choice for Sholay, Big B was recommended by...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Wanted to break Shah Rukh's ankle with...': Old interview of Gauri Khan's brother goes viral, fans react

Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber said that he wanted to break Shah Rukh Khan's ankles with a hockey stick when he got to know that he was dating his sister.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's story has inspired us to believe in love, they went against all odds to get married to each other. Despite being from different religions and backgrounds, they chose to be together even when their families were against them.

Everyone knows that Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber hated SRK. In a throwback viral video, Vikrant Chibber and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen discussing their first meeting in front of Farah Khan. In the clip, Vikrant can be heard saying how much he hated SRK back then and wanted to beat him with a hockey stick and break his ankles.

Watch viral video:

One of the fans wrote, "I wish i was born in that era, then Shahrukh Khan would have been mine." The second one said, "Nicker and gitta sounds so wrong lal nicker wale ko pakad and he tried to break my gittas ." The third one said, "Bhai ye sab success hone ka kamal hai."

In an old 1994 interview with Filmfare, Gauri had also mentioned that her brother ‘hated’ Shah Rukh. "He’s (Vikrant) a very cool, laid-back guy but whenever he saw Shah Rukh he saw red. He was very possessive about me and he had murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking at me,” said Gauri.

She also revealed that her brother used to threat SRK, she said, "He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up.’ The threats must have irritated Shah Rukh no end, but since he was my brother Shah Rukh would just nod and say, ‘Yeah, yeah whatever you say’."

“I met Shah Rukh when I was in the ninth standard and he was in the twelfth. Vikrant met his girlfriend the same year, the same month. It was all right for him to date a girl but I couldn’t even dare to like Shah Rukh. It took Vikrant four years to accept Shah Rukh…”, she revaled.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay hefty fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

Meet IIT graduate, who left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 100 crore company with his wife, their business is...

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

Jio Financial shares soar as reports suggest Mukesh Ambani may buy Paytm wallet

WPL 2024: Ex-Australia batter appointed as Gujarat Giants coach, to replace Rachael Haynes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE