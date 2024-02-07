'Wanted to break Shah Rukh's ankle with...': Old interview of Gauri Khan's brother goes viral, fans react

Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber said that he wanted to break Shah Rukh Khan's ankles with a hockey stick when he got to know that he was dating his sister.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's story has inspired us to believe in love, they went against all odds to get married to each other. Despite being from different religions and backgrounds, they chose to be together even when their families were against them.

Everyone knows that Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chibber hated SRK. In a throwback viral video, Vikrant Chibber and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen discussing their first meeting in front of Farah Khan. In the clip, Vikrant can be heard saying how much he hated SRK back then and wanted to beat him with a hockey stick and break his ankles.

In an old 1994 interview with Filmfare, Gauri had also mentioned that her brother ‘hated’ Shah Rukh. "He’s (Vikrant) a very cool, laid-back guy but whenever he saw Shah Rukh he saw red. He was very possessive about me and he had murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking at me,” said Gauri.

She also revealed that her brother used to threat SRK, she said, "He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up.’ The threats must have irritated Shah Rukh no end, but since he was my brother Shah Rukh would just nod and say, ‘Yeah, yeah whatever you say’."

“I met Shah Rukh when I was in the ninth standard and he was in the twelfth. Vikrant met his girlfriend the same year, the same month. It was all right for him to date a girl but I couldn’t even dare to like Shah Rukh. It took Vikrant four years to accept Shah Rukh…”, she revaled.