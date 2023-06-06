Search icon
Viral video: Malaika Arora’s sexy dance on Ram Chahe Leela in a sizzling black saree burns the internet, watch

An old video of Malaika Arora dancing on superhit Bollywood song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ on the stage of India’s Best Dancer has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Viral video: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and Malaika Arora is a superb dancer too. Malaika Arora’s dance videos are very popular on social media and her millions of fans keep on sharing the dance videos of the hot and sexy actress.

Now, an old video of Malaika Arora dancing on superhit Bollywood song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ on the stage of India’s Best Dancer has gone viral on social media. The song is picturized on Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a sexy black saree and performing scintillating dance moves with sensational expressions. It would not be wrong to say that everyone present on the set are left stunned by Malaika Arora’s moves.

Watch the viral video here:

Malaika Arora’s dance video was posted on Youtube few months ago and it has received over 3 million views so far. Malaika Arora’s fans are expressing their love and admiration for the actress in the comment section of the video. One user commented, “At the age of 50 she is fabulous.” “She is really ageless beauty,” added another user.

Few days, Malaika Arora was brutally trolled for posting a semi-nude photo of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

The semi-nude black-and-white photo of Arjun Kapoor was posted by Malaika Arora on Sunday. In the viral photo, Arjun Kapoor can be seen lying on a couch hiding his modesty with only a cushion.

 

 

