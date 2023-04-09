Viral video: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for wearing bralette, thigh-high slit gown, netizens say ‘Urfi Javed 2.0

Disha Patani stuns in a thigh-high slit dress

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her bold fashion sense and she keeps on experimenting with her dresses and her looks. Disha Patani recently attended an event in Mumbai wearing a bralette and a thigh-high slit gown. But as Disha Patani reached the venue, she can be seen adjusting her dress, she, however, managed to handle the whole situation gracefully. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

While Disha Patani’s fans praised her for her bold dress, some netizens started trolling the actress. One user wrote, “She definitely needs a new stylist" while another user added, “Same style". A user said that Disha Patani was uncomfortable with her thigh-high slit dress. “Agar comfortable meshoos nahi kar rahi to kia faida aisi dress ka". “Urfi ka new version,” said a user.

Few days ago, Disha Patani grabbed everyone’s attention at Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani’s event when she attended the event in a silver saree and a strapless bra.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen on the big screen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.