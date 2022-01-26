VIRAL! 'Tanhaji' actress Neha Sharma drops bikini photos, sends internet into a tizzy

Actress Neha Sharma is quite a social media sensation. The B-town diva who is quite active on social media, has an impressive fan following of over 13 million. Neha Sharma recently took to her social media handle to share some sizzling hot photos from her Goa vacation. And ever since she dropped the pictures, she has been ruling the internet. Fans have been going gaga over her flawless beauty and envious figure.

Neha Sharma dropped a carousel post with several images from her Goa holiday. In the pictures, she can be seen looking smoking hot in a white bikini which she teamed with a sold pink colour shirt styled as a coverup. Besides her photos in the white bikini, Neha also dropped some other photos giving fans a glimpse of how she spent her day at the beach.

"Portraits from Goa…," Neha captioned the photo. She gave the picture credit to her sister, Aisha Sharma.

Check out the photos below:

For the unversed, Neha made her onscreen debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' in 2007. She made her Bollywood debut with the Emran Hashmi starrer 'Crook'. Thereafter, Neha appeared in several films such as 'Tum Bin 2', 'Mubarakan', among others. Her last theatrical release was 'Tahaji' starring Kajol and Ajay Degvn in the lead roles. She was last seen in 'Aafat-E-Ishq', a Zee5 film.