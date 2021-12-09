VIRAL! Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop FIRST PHOTOS from their royal wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Both of them took to their social media accounts and shared the pictures from the ceremony.



The couple captioned the sets of photos as "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." with a folded hands and a heart emoji.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are looking extremely beautiful in the pictures.