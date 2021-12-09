Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

VIRAL! Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop FIRST PHOTOS from their royal wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on 9 December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 08:50 PM IST

VIRAL! Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop FIRST PHOTOS from their royal wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Both of them took to their social media accounts and shared the pictures from the ceremony.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The couple captioned the sets of photos as "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." with a folded hands and a heart emoji. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are looking extremely beautiful in the pictures.

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.