Viral! Bollywood's BFF Orry aka Ohran Awatramani blushes as paps call him 'ladkiyon ka raja'

On Tuesday night, Orry was spotted at a birthday bash in a black and brown outfit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who has become one of the popular faces these days, is often seen partying with Bollywood star kids including  Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, and others.

On Tuesday night, Orry was spotted at a birthday bash. He was seen blushing while posing for the cameras as paps called him ‘ladkiyo ka raja’.  Viral Bhayani shared the video which is now going viral on Instagram. In the clip, Orry can be seen wearing a brown and black outfit.

Recently, Orry made a stylish entry at Lakme Fashion Week and the video of him is not going viral. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, pants and shoes. However, netizens trolled him in the comment box. One of them wrote, “ye shoes Road banane wale lagte hai.” The second one said, “Yeh dolphin kaun hai.” The third person commented, “chota bheem.” The fourth one said, “kya ho gaya h Aaj kal model ye banenge.” The fifth person commented, “Ulti aarhi hai bhai.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Born in August 1999, Orhan Awatramani is son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was born in Mumbai but he pursued Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design from New York. After that, he went to Columbia University where he was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan.

When Janhvi Kapoor denied rumours of dating Orry, She revealed that both of them are childhood friends. As per reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friend circle in their childhood.

As per Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile, he started working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited in 2017. But in an interview with Cosmopolitan India revealed that he is “a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer.” He is also associated with several luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Amiri and others.

