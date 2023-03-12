'Chota bheem': Netizens troll Orry after he makes stylish appearance at Lakme Fashion Week, say 'yeh dolphin kaun hai'

Credit: Varindertchawla/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry often seen partying with Bollywood star kids including Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. He has become one of the popular faces in the industry these days.

Recently, Orry made a stylish entry at Lakme Fashion Week and the video of him is not going viral. In the clip, he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, pants and shoes. However, netizens trolled him in the comment box. One of them wrote, “ye shoes Road banane wale lagte hai.” The second one said, “Yeh dolphin kaun hai.” The third person commented, “chota bheem.” The fourth one said, “kya ho gaya h Aaj kal model ye banenge.” The fifth person commented, “Ulti aarhi hai bhai.”

The sixth person commented, “Koi mil gya ,,,, like rohit walk.” The seventh one said, “With money u can buy anything...even a monkey to walk the ramp.” The eight one said, “Chhotu bhai jaan ki Jay ho shoes to Nahin pahan lete yaar.” The night one said, “Ajay ki beti ko ye namuna pasand aya...”

Born in August 1999, Orhan Awatramani is son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was born in Mumbai but he pursued Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design from New York. After that, he went to Columbia University where he was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan.

When Janhvi Kapoor denied rumours of dating Orry, She revealed that both of them are childhood friends. As per reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friend circle in their childhood.

As per Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile, he started working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited in 2017. But in an interview with Cosmopolitan India revealed that he is “a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer.” He is also associated with several luxury brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Amiri and others.

