Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burned the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits

Sex/Life actress Sarah Shahi sure knows how to turn heads with her beauty, glamour and style.

  Mar 12, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Sarah Shahi, who grabbed eyeballs with her hit show Sex/Life, burned the internet when she dropped her steamy photos on Instagram. The actress looks absolutely stunning while posing at a beach. 

Take a look:

 

1. Sex/Life star

Sex/Life star
1/5

Sarah Shahi was seen in the popular Sex/Life, she stunned everyone with her performance in the show.

 

2. Looks mesmerising

Looks mesmerising
2/5

In her latest photoshoot, the actress looks mesmerising while posing against the stunning backdrop of the beach and sea. 

 

3. Looks beautiful

Looks beautiful
3/5

Needless to say, Sarah Shahi looks beautiful in this glittery backless outfit.

4. Raised temperature on social media

Raised temperature on social media
4/5

Sarah Shahi raised the temperature when she dropped her sexy photos in silver and golden outfits. 

5. Fans' reaction

Fans' reaction
5/5

Sarah Shahi fans called her 'definition of getting better with time'. They flooded the comment box, and one of them wrote, "She is literally the definition of getting better with time. She’s in her 40s?! WOW JUST WOW! "

The second one said, "I don’t know you, but your soul literally glows through you. You’re gorgeous and seem like a genuinely good human." The third one said, "Sorry but what about Brad in the new season? Been waiting to see you both and was so disappointed."

 

