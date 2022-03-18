Ananya Panday looks sizzling hot in sheer black dress, steals the limelight at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

B-town diva Ananya Panday stole the limelight at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai. The theme of the party which was attended by the who's who of the film industry was golden-black. And keeping up with the party's theme, Ananya Panday showed up in a sizzling hot outfit that made heads turn.

Ananya Panday opted for a sheer embellished attire in black for the event and made quite the style statement with the jaw-dropping sartorial selection.

Check out some photos and videos of the diva:

Besides Ananya, other celebrities who attended Apoorva's birthday bash included Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan among others.

Noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', designed the theme of Apoorva's birthday bash. Not only this, renowned DJ Khushi with his band Ibiza Monkey Business performed live at the glamorous venue.