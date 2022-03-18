Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif steal the show with their grand entry at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December last year, made people's jaws drop with their stunning entry at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday party on Thursday.

The newlyweds arrived at the party in stylish attires.

Katrina Kaif teamed up a hot blue dress with shimmery black high heels. On the other hand, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal opted for a fitted black blazer with a floral print on it.

The couple's pictures from the star-studded affair have left their fans in awe of them.

"Hayeee... they look so hot together," a social media user commented "Vicky looking so damn fine! And Katrina’s outfit color is so pretty!," wrote an Instagram user. "Perfect couple," wrote another. "Their outfits and pair looks perfect," commented a user. "They both are looking damn hot," commented yet another user.

Check out their photos and videos making a grand entry together at the party below:

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.