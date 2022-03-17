VIRAL! Katrina Kaif sets internet on fire with morning selfies and swimwear photos, Vicky Kaushal goes shirtless

One of the most adorable lovebirds in B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in a happy space ever since they got married. VicKat fans love it when the couple share their photos on social media. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for over three months and ever since they have been treating fans with their cute pictures.

Meanwhile, individually too, the two stars have been entertaining their fans via their social media posts, with Katrina recently sharing her photos in sizzling hot swimwear and Vicky Kaushal going shirtless.

On Wednesday, Katrina took to her Instagram Story and shared morning selfies featuring Vicky. In the selfies, Katrina can be seen resting her face on Vicky's shoulder. The duo can be seen wearing stylish sunglasses and appearing to be a little sleepy while clicking the selfie. Katrina captioned the first selfie with a sticker, "Sorry I am sleepy." Soon, she shared another selfie where they were all smiles for the camera and captioned it with a heart sticker.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram post, Katrina shared a couple of jaw-dropping photos in neon pink swimwear which she teamed with an over-sized orange shirt and a bandana.

Check out the photos below:



On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal set the internet on fire with his shirtless selfies. Check it out below:

Katrina and Vicky had taken marriage vows in December last year. On work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.