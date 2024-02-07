Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents to a boy, and they shared their thoughts about the new chapter on Instagram.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are elated as they have now become parents. The star couple are blessed with a baby boy, and they shared this news on social media. On Wednesday, Sheetal and Vikrant shared a post on their Instagram handles, with a joint statement.

In the photo shared by the couple, Vikrant and Sheetal wrote, "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love. To announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Here's the post

As soon as the couple shared the news, several netizens and Vikrant's co-stars congratulated them. Vikrant 12th Fail's co-star, Medha Shankr wrote, "Congratulations, you guys." Ashita Sood wrote, "Congratulations Love & blessings to the little one always." Tahira Kashyap, "Congratulations." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho." Aahana Kumra wrote, "Lovely! Congratulations @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Much love to the new release." Rasika Duggal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guys." Tanuja Chandra wrote, "How lovely Vikrant… wishing you all so much happiness together." A fan wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to you and Sheetal."

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen on 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed is based on IPS officer Manoj Sharma. Released in cinemas on October 27, the film met with critical acclaim and became a sleeper hit. Last week, 12th Fail completed 100 days in theatres, the entire team including its lead star Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrated their success with real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi as they held a special screening for film school students in Mumbai. For this film, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra won Best Director and the film, won Best Film at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.