Twitter
Headlines

Bold actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Ukraine-born Miss Japan 2024 gives up crown due to opposition, alleged affair with...

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bold actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Ukraine-born Miss Japan 2024 gives up crown due to opposition, alleged affair with...

6 simple tips to beat flight anxiety

Players to win Purple Cap and IPL trophy in same year

Signs and symptoms of protein deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Bold actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents to a boy, and they shared their thoughts about the new chapter on Instagram.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are elated as they have now become parents. The star couple are blessed with a baby boy, and they shared this news on social media. On Wednesday, Sheetal and Vikrant shared a post on their Instagram handles, with a joint statement. 

In the photo shared by the couple, Vikrant and Sheetal wrote, "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love. To announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant." 

Here's the post

As soon as the couple shared the news, several netizens and Vikrant's co-stars congratulated them. Vikrant 12th Fail's co-star, Medha Shankr wrote, "Congratulations, you guys." Ashita Sood wrote, "Congratulations Love & blessings to the little one always." Tahira Kashyap, "Congratulations." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho." Aahana Kumra wrote, "Lovely! Congratulations @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Much love to the new release." Rasika Duggal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guys." Tanuja Chandra wrote, "How lovely Vikrant… wishing you all so much happiness together." A fan wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to you and Sheetal." 

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen on 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed is based on IPS officer Manoj Sharma. Released in cinemas on October 27, the film met with critical acclaim and became a sleeper hit. Last week, 12th Fail completed 100 days in theatres, the entire team including its lead star Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrated their success with real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi as they held a special screening for film school students in Mumbai. For this film, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra won Best Director and the film, won Best Film at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Antolin will manufacture advanced lighting, HMI systems and electronics in its new Chakan facility

Meet IAS officer, ex-banker, who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS, then IAS with AIR...

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE