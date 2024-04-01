Twitter
Vijay Deverakonda reveals his most middle-class bathroom habit: 'I put...'

Vijay Deverakonda talked about his middle-class bathroom habits and said he still has the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tamil actor Vijay Deverakonda, while interacting with Chiranjeevi, called himself a 'middle-class boy'. He revealed his most middle-class habit in the bathroom and said he still adds water to shampoo to fill the bottle.

He said, "My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle-class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi said he combines pieces of little soap instead of throwing it. He mentioned, “my family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. Ram Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water.”

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Family Star, which is one of the most awaited films. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating each other for the past four years. The two have been tight-lipped about their relationship and haven't confirmed their dating rumours. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up on her equation with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Talking to We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. 'This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don’t think.' He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect."

There were rumours that Vijay and Rashmika are going to get engaged in February 2024. Vijay Deverakonda shut down those rumours in his interview with Lifestyle Asia as he stated, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
