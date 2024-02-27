Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

Vidyut Jammwal posted a screenshot revealing that Sumit Kadel had blocked him on Twitter.

Vidyut Jammwal, who recently appeared in the film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! alongside Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, took to Twitter to expose film critic Sumit Kadel for allegedly asking for a bribe.

He posted a screenshot revealing that Sumit had blocked him on Twitter. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, "Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so every time you praise someone -we know the criminal.."

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

Earlier, Sumit shared a cryptic note before Vidut posted the screenshot. It read, "When popularity turns into arrogance, it's a downfall. Despite nepotism tags, 'khaandaani' stars often exhibit humility. Today, encountered an so called outsider whose rudeness was appalling. Understandably, top industry figures avoid working with him."

When netizens asked him if he is talking about Vidyut, Sumit replied, "Folks i need to clarify this is not for any superstar or current generation stars.. this post is for someone else who is not a star but think himself as a Bruce Lee | Jacky chan.. I have met almost every lead actor in the industry and sab bade pyaare hai.. sirf yahi ek pagal hai hai jissey meir mulakaat hui.. Industry k log samaj jayenge, aap logo se request hai plz dont demean anyone under the comment section."

When a social media user asked him if he is talking about Akshay Kumar, the film analyst replied, "They are superstars because they are good humans.. this is for someone else.. Mental case who needs to consult a psychiatrist."