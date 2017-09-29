Vidya Balan escapes a car accident!

Headlines

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Meet college dropout with Rs 1,40,044 crore who bought Rs 1000 crore house, mentor to another billionaire

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Fire breaks out at Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, no casualties reported

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

DNA | Objectionable pamphlets distributed in Indore to alert Muslim girls against 'saffron love trap'

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Homebusiness

business

Vidya Balan escapes a car accident!

It is learnt that the actress was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when another car rammed into hers and damaged it badly

article-main
Latest News

Bharati K Dubey

Updated: Sep 29, 2017, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidya Balan’s car met with an accident on one of the streets near Bandra recently. It is learnt that the actress was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when another car rammed into hers and damaged it badly.

A source said, “She is fine and has not sustained any injuries. It was a minor accident that led to car damage and thankfully no one is injured.” Vidya just completed her next film Tumhari Sulu in which she plays a night radio jockey.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Meet man who earned Rs 23,000 crore selling detergent, had quit government job, started firm on cycle

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE