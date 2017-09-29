Vidya Balan escapes a car accident!

It is learnt that the actress was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when another car rammed into hers and damaged it badly

Vidya Balan’s car met with an accident on one of the streets near Bandra recently. It is learnt that the actress was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when another car rammed into hers and damaged it badly.

A source said, “She is fine and has not sustained any injuries. It was a minor accident that led to car damage and thankfully no one is injured.” Vidya just completed her next film Tumhari Sulu in which she plays a night radio jockey.