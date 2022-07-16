Vicky Kaushal wishes his 'love' Katrina Kaif on her birthday, drops post on Instagram

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Today is Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday. The actress has taken off with her husband Vicky Kaushal, sister-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sarvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur in anticipation of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. It's been reported that she celebrated her birthday with her group in the Maldives. Vicky Kaushal has now posted a wish for his loving wife, along with a small, sweet remark and a stunning photo of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!

The makers of Katrina Kaif`s upcoming film, Phone Booth wished Katie Kay on her 39th birthday in the quirkiest way possible. Taking to Twitter, production company, Excel entertainment shared a fun-filled, behind-the-scenes video of the Phantom actor where the Phone Booth actors - Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen having a blast, rapping to the lyrics of the Vibe Hai song, by legendary rapper Divine. "There`s hype cos you`re a vibe. Happy Birthday" captioned Excel Entertainment.

She looked like a punk guitarist, having a subtle resemblance to the character Dimple from her 2011 film, `Mere Brother Ki Dulhan`. In the video clip, she seemed to be trying hard to rap and `vibe` to the `Vibe Hai` song, by legendary rapper Divine, but constantly failing to ace the lyrics.

However, by the end of the 37-second video, Katie Kay aka Katrina, was finally able to master the Vibe Hai song. With an unbeatable enthusiasm and energy, the trio - Katrina, Ishaan, and Sidddhant rapped the lyrics like a pro, seemingly having a mini-concert in a car. The video concluded, with Excel entertainment, wishing Katrina a Happy Birthday in vibrant yellow letters. The video was quite refreshing and candid, and the lead actors looked quite happy on the Phone Booth sets.

Katrina with her sheer black fringe-cut with a lighting blue hair highlight appeared to be a breath of fresh air. It will be the very first time, the audience will watch the Rajneeti actor rapping on-screen and Katrina seems to have accepted the challenge like a queen. The `Phone Booth` BTS video has intrigued the audience with Katrina and her unique character sparking curiosity amongst moviegoers and fans.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran, Phone Booth is slated to hit the silver screens on November 4, this year. Katrina made the announcement of the horror comedy’s release date on Instagram on July 15 as fans showered the actor’s comment section with anticipation regarding the film. Meanwhile, talking about Katrina, she turned a year younger today and is currently celebrating her birthday with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, vacationing in the beautiful destination of Maldives. Apart from, Phone Booth, she also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, namely - Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite south superstar Vijay Setupathi.



(Inputs from ANI)