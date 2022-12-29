Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif scolded her sisters for 'joota chhupai' ritual at their wedding. Here's why

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif at their wedding/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, along with Kiara Advani, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his recent crime comedy Govinda Naam Mera. During the show, Vicky recalled a funny story about the 'joota chhupai' ceremony at his wedding with Katrina Kaif which happened last year in December.

The host Kapil Sharma asked the Manmarziyaan actor that since Katrina has six sisters, the 'joota chhupai' ritual must have cost him a lot of money, to which Vicky revealed that his wife actually scolded her sisters for hiding his shoes. He said, "Mere do bhai hain Ludhiana se jinhone mujhe bola tension naa lo, hum sambbhaal lenge (Two of my brothers from Ludhiana told me that they will take care of it). The moment I was going to the mandap, Katrina’s sisters came and started pulling my shoes, even my brothers were like, ‘Nahi lene denge (We won’t let you take them).’ But I told them, ‘Le lo jo lena hai’ and they hid the shoes somewhere."

"By the time our ‘pheras’ got over, Katrina wanted to click pictures before sunset. But then the sun was going down and the groom didn’t have his shoes. Uss time Katrina ne sabko daant lagayi, ‘joota kahan hai iska? Merko nahi pata paison ka, joote laao (At that time Katrina lost her cool and scolded everyone asking for my shoes. I don’t care about the money, get his shoes)", Vicky continued and concluded, "Free mein aaye hain joote aur chadhaye gaye hain (They returned the shoes for free and specially offered me)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2023. On the other hand, Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan slated to release on Diwali next year.



