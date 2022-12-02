Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal poses next to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's statue

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, who is set to star in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic Sam Bahadur, dropped a picture of him posing next to the departed former Army chief's statue. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture which he captioned, "SAM" and added a home and a red heart emoji.

In the picture, the Manmarziyaan actor looked dapper as he donned a black hoodie and accessorized his look with black shades and a black cap. Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Excited for #sambahadur," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "I am your biggest fan Vicky bhaiya."

Recently, the makers of Sam Bahadur unveiled a teaser of the film and announced the official release date as December 1, 2023. In the teaser, Vicky can be seen wearing a uniform and walking past his troops as they make their way for his exit. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who directed the actor in Alia Bhatt's spy drama Raazi.

Talking about the film, Vicky said in a statement, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."



Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen next in the upcoming comedy Govinda Naam Mera which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are the two leading ladies in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.