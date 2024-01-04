Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this blockbuster starring Katrina Kaif, was rejected due to…

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this blockbuster starring Katrina Kaif, was rejected due to…

Vicky Kaushal once auditioned for a film starring Katrina Kaif but was rejected. The film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:29 PM IST

article-main
Vicky Kaushal was rejected from this blockbuster starring Katrina Kaif
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Since the two tied the knot in 2021, fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together in a film. However, do you know that Vicky once auditioned for one of the films starring Katrina, but was rejected by the film's team? 

Yes, Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan but got rejected. He auditioned to play the role of SRK's friend Zain in the film. In an interview with India Today, Sharib Hashmi who eventually played the role in the film revealed that Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the role, however, the makers felt that Vicky was not suitable for the role, and hence Sharib was then got on board.

Sharib Hashmi and Vicky Kaushal recently shared the screen in Laxam Utekar's family drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which turned out to be a commercial success. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan and collected Rs 116 crore worldwide. Sara and Vicky's chemistry was also loved by the audience. 

directed by Yash Chopra, produced and written by Aditya Chopra under their production banner, Yash Raj Films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with others. Made in Rs 50 crore, the film collected Rs 235.70 crore worldwide and turned out to be a blockbuster. The film is a love story spanning a decade. Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan) is an Indian immigrant working odd jobs to make ends meet with rich girl Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif). She falls in love with him despite already being engaged. However, abandons him after he meets with an accident. He goes back to India to join the Army where he meets an aspiring documentary maker Akira (Anushka Sharma) who falls in love with him. The rest is about the love triangle that develops as Akira, Meera, and Samar come face to face.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wherein he will be seen romancing Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor, the film is a romantic comedy that also stars Ammy Virk and is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE