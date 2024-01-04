Vicky Kaushal auditioned for this blockbuster starring Katrina Kaif, was rejected due to…

Vicky Kaushal once auditioned for a film starring Katrina Kaif but was rejected. The film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Since the two tied the knot in 2021, fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together in a film. However, do you know that Vicky once auditioned for one of the films starring Katrina, but was rejected by the film's team?

Yes, Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan but got rejected. He auditioned to play the role of SRK's friend Zain in the film. In an interview with India Today, Sharib Hashmi who eventually played the role in the film revealed that Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the role, however, the makers felt that Vicky was not suitable for the role, and hence Sharib was then got on board.

Sharib Hashmi and Vicky Kaushal recently shared the screen in Laxam Utekar's family drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which turned out to be a commercial success. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan and collected Rs 116 crore worldwide. Sara and Vicky's chemistry was also loved by the audience.

directed by Yash Chopra, produced and written by Aditya Chopra under their production banner, Yash Raj Films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with others. Made in Rs 50 crore, the film collected Rs 235.70 crore worldwide and turned out to be a blockbuster. The film is a love story spanning a decade. Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan) is an Indian immigrant working odd jobs to make ends meet with rich girl Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif). She falls in love with him despite already being engaged. However, abandons him after he meets with an accident. He goes back to India to join the Army where he meets an aspiring documentary maker Akira (Anushka Sharma) who falls in love with him. The rest is about the love triangle that develops as Akira, Meera, and Samar come face to face.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wherein he will be seen romancing Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor, the film is a romantic comedy that also stars Ammy Virk and is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2024.