Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah downs drone

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Noida Elevated Road to remain shut from today; Check route and diversion plan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veteran filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

7 states with highest alcohol consumption in India

Captains to win most IPL matches

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

AR Rahman reveals his core idea behind scoring music for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't do stuff which is...'

Siddharth says his engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari was not secret, reveals wedding details: 'It will happen...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Veteran filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

Gangu Ramsay's career spanned decades as he worked on over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 03:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Gangu Ramsay/IANS
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran cinematographer-filmmaker-producer Gangu Ramsay passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. The filmmaker-producer, who was the second-eldest son of F.U. Ramsay, departed for his heavenly abode after battling health issues for the past month. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his demise was officially confirmed by his family on Sunday.

Gangu Ramsay's career spanned decades as he worked on over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, including classics like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Saamri, Tahkhana, Purani Haveli, and Khoj.

He worked with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on his debut film Aashik Aawara, and also collaborated with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the Khiladi series like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Pandav.

He also worked in the medium of television with the Horror Show, Naagin, and Zimbo. His legacy extends beyond borders, having worked with renowned actors like Vishnu Vardhan in the southern film industry.

A couple of years back, Kumar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers died at the age of 85 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had written the scripts for many films, including Purana Mandir, Saaya, and Khoj.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

Meet actress who has bought Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, her net worth is..

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

New 3D map of universe may solve mystery around dark energy and tell the future of universe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement