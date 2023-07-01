Search icon
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal sold to Prime Video for whopping sum of Rs 110 crore? Here's what we know

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has previously helmed blockbusters, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Bawaal poster/Prime Video Instagram

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads, Bawaal will be streaming on Prime Video in July. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has helmed the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the form of Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Zaira Wasim-starrer Dangal.

As per the latest reports, the producer Sajid Nadiadwalia has sold Bawaal to Prime Video for a whopping amount of Rs 110 crore and this is the main reason why the film is having a direct-to-digital release. Varun and Janhvi's film was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 7 but then was postponed to October 6 because of the delay in its VFX and technical issues. The exact release date of the digital premiere of Bawaal hasn't been announced yet. 

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "In times when the OTT market is crashing, Sajid Nadiadwala got a deal of Rs. 110 crores from Amazon Prime Video. As known by everyone, Bawaal is not your run-of-the-mill commercial film, and the offer from Amazon gave Sajid and his team the security of assured returns. Varun and Janhvi also agreed to this decision as the film does not have those commercial trappings."

Bawaal marks the second time when the filmmaker is collaborating with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2019 coming-of-age comedy-drama Chhichhore, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, and Tushar Pandey among others.

While Varun Dhawan hasn't announced any of his new films post-Bawaal, Janhvi will be seen next in the sports-based film Mr. And Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao after the Nitesh Tiwari film. The actress will play the role of a cricketer in the film which reunites her with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma.

