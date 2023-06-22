Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor, to have grand premiere at Eiffel Tower? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are collaborating together for the very first time for their upcoming movie Bawaal. Recently, it was announced that the film will be released on Amazon Prime, however, the movie will also have a grand premiere at Eiffel Tower, in Paris.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, a source close to the development told the portal, “Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film.”

The source further added, “The makers are going all out to make Bawaal a global outing, as the idea is to reach out to a base that extends beyond the conventional Hindi Cinema watching audience. Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love.”

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as leads. The filmmaker will be reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala after giving a national-award-winning movie Chhichhore. The movie which is set to have global release on Amazon Prime in 200 countries in July is said to be a love story set in the backdrop of World War 2.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen making her Tollywood debut with the movie Devara starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan and helmed by Koratal Siva. Varun Dhawan on the other hand has an Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

