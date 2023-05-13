Suriya-starrer Kanguva's digital rights sold to Amazon Prime Video for whopping sum of Rs 80 crore

Kanguva/Suriya Twitter

Kanguva, headlined by Suriya, is one of the most-awaited pan-India films. The historical fiction film, which had the working title of Suriya 42 earlier, stars Disha Patani as the leading lady. The makers unveiled the title Kanguva last month with an intriguing video without showing Suriya's face and since then, the fans have been waiting with bated breath to know more about the film.

And now, in the latest update, the South Indian digital rights for the Siva directorial have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs 80 crore to Amazon Prime Video. The producer K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green revealed the same in an interview recently, adding that the Kanguva teaser will be released in June.

Speaking with the Galatta Tamil YouTube channel, when Gnanavelraja was asked about Suriya's market across India, he said, "I should say it myself. All news will come out one by one. For now, we have finished the deal with Amazon for the digital rights. Not just the entire digital rights, just the South Indian languages rights of the film have been sold for Rs 80 crore. This is a benchmark for the South Indian cinema industry. No other films have done such a high budget. So, I leave it to you to calculate the other business of the film."

Revealing that the teaser will come out in June, the producer further added, "I know fans will be frustrated that we haven’t shared the look of Suriya yet. But when we reveal it finally, it will be a hit. Currently, we have five big stars of different film industries dubbing for the film, that’s why it is getting delayed."

Kanguva will be released in ten languages across India in 2D and 3D. Suriya is reportedly playing 5 different characters in the film which is slated to release in theatres in early 2024. Before that, the actor will be seen in a cameo role in the Hindi remake of his own film Soorarai Pottru, in which Akshay Kumar has replaced him as the leading hero. It releases in cinemas on September 1.



READ | 'Stop remaking films please': Netizens request Akshay Kumar as he announces release date of Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake