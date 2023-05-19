Urvashi Rautela trolled for wearing blue lipstick at Cannes 2023, netizens say ‘cosplaying Aishwarya Rai this year?’

Urvashi Rautela trolled for wearing blue lipstick on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela was recently mistaken by the French media as Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet of Cannes 2023 and now, the actress is getting trolled for wearing a blue lipstick on day 3 of Cannes 2023. Netizens think she is inspired by Aishwarya’s look from the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, Urvashi Rautela’s third look from the 76th Cannes Film Festival surfaced on the internet. The actress was seen posing in a blue and white off-shoulder princess gown but what caught netizens’ attention was her ink-blue lipstick. BollyBlinds N Gossip posted a couple of photos of the actress on the red carpet, leaving netizens divided.

While some users on Reddit felt that Urvashi Rautela aced the look, some felt that she looked like a ‘Disney villainess’ and is trying to copy Aishwarya Rai’s look from Cannes 2016 when she wore purple lipstick. One of the comments read, “When you're chewing on a pen and it starts leaking.” Another wrote, “Is she cosplaying the OG Aishwarya at this year's Cannes?” Another commented, “I can't believe I'm saying this but I think she aced this look.” Another comment read, “She's looking like a Disney villainess.” Another wrote, “She's trying to emulate her look like Aish.” Sharing a pic of Aishwarya’s Cannes look, another user wrote, “She might have taken some inspiration from the one and only Aishwarya!!!.” Another said, “lol she tryna be doing aish again after the necklace now lip shade.”

In 2016, Aishwarya Rai wore a pretty Rami Kadi floral gown but what stole the netizens' attention was her purple lipstick. Her look started meme fest on social media.

Meanwhile, other than Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela who made a special appearance in Akhil Akkineni’s Agent is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which also stars Randeep Hooda, Govind Namdev, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Amit Sial among others. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the web series is streaming in Jio Cinema for free.

Read Watch: Urvashi Rautela's reaction to French media person calling her Aishwarya Rai at Cannes leaves netizens furious