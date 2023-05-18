Watch: Urvashi Rautela's reaction to French media person calling her Aishwarya Rai at Cannes leaves netizens furious

Urvashi Rautela at 76th Cannes Film Festival

Actress Aishwarya Rai has earned global recognition, and the former Miss World is still regarded as one of the prettiest actresses in Indian cinema. There have been instances, when international media, have mistaken other actresses for Rai. For them, the Ponniyin Selvan actress is probably the Indian actress who has taken the country on a global stage.

At Met Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt was mistaken for Rai. Similarly, at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela was addressed as Aishwarya by international media persons. In a viral video, Urvashi was captured reacting to a French media person calling her out as 'Aishwarya' on the red carpet. As soon as the video from the red carpet went viral, a certain section of netizens found it distasteful and offensive.

A fan club of Aishwarya shared the video from Cannes on Twitter and wrote, "Aishwarya popularity will always be unmatched every Indian girl at global events been called Aishwarya. And that particular fandom has the audacity to compare her with their fav lol."

Aishwarya popularity will always be unmatched every Indian girl at global events been called Aishwarya



And that particular fandom has the audacity to compare her with their fav lol #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwariyaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/vOWPe64zL5 — Aishwarya Rai (@My_AishwaryaRai) May 17, 2023

A certain section of the netizens has reacted strongly to the incident of mistaken identity at the Film Festival. A netizen wrote, "Why is she nodding her head as if she is Aishwarya." Another netizen wrote, "Such an copy cat urvashiii." An internet user wrote, "Every other chapri attending this show now. next year we might even have Urfi Javed walking here."

Other than Urvashi Rautela, many Indian celebs are attending Cannes this year. Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan, Andrea Kevichusa, Mrunal Thakur, Shanon K, and Dolly Singh will be making their Cannes debut this year. Other than this, Aishwarya Rai will also be seen walking the red carpet. On the work front, Urvashi is been seen with Randeep Hooda in the web series, Inspector Avinash.