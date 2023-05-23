Urvashi Rautela trolled for bizarre green feathered gown at Cannes: 'Youngest first woman to identify herself as parrot'

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela recently attended the screening of Club Zero during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for a green feathered gown and her look has once again grabbed the attention of the users.

On Tuesday, Diet Sabya posted a pic of Urvashi Rautela’s look from the 5th day at Cannes 2023. The actress was seen wearing a green feather and sequenced gown. The gown is from Ziad Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection and the actress wore it with a matching feathered headgear. She completed her look with dangling earrings and statement rings.

Netizens were left in splits after seeing the actress’ look and comparing it with parrots and Pokemon. One of the comments read, “Youngest first woman to identify herself as a parrot at Cannes.” Another wrote, “my kindergarten parrot costume was better.” Another commented, “my mom made a similar outfit for me when I was in 6th grade and had dressed up as a parrot.” Another wrote, “even Shrek is better dressed than this.” Another commented, “icchadhari popat.” Another wrote, “be kind to the pokemon.”

The same dress was worn by Russian actress Victoria Bonya to the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the event's opening ceremony. Diet Sabya even reposted the photo of the actress on its Instagram story.

The actress recently grabbed headlines when she was accused of ‘copying’ Aishwarya Rai’s look when she walked the red carpet at Cannes with a blue lip shade. Though some fans thought she aced the look others thought she was just trying to copy Aishwarya Rai’s 2018 Cannes look where she wore purple lipstick.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which is streaming on Jio Cinema. Helmed by Neeraj Pathak, the series also stars Randeep Hooda, Soundarya Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and Rajneesh Duggal in key roles. The actress is reported to be featured in Dharma Productions' next project. The actress also has Mohan Bhardwaj’s Black Rose in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on December 20.

