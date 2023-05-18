Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's crocodile necklace is not an ordinary neckalace, her alligator jewelry costs......

Cannes 2023: Here's why Urvashi Rautela's crocodile necklace is special, her alligator necklace costs......

On Wednesday, Urvashi shared her OOTD, and wrote, "76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Opening." She even dropped a reel on her Instagram, and wrote, "76th Festival de Cannes 2023 Merci." The necklace got netizens' attention, and they trolled the actress. But, do you know her alligator jewelry is some ordinary jewelry.

Here's why it is so special

The crocodile necklace was created by French luxury firm Cartier and is one of its most recognisable and storied pieces of fine jewellery. The 1975 commission for the crocodile-themed jewellery. More than 1,000 brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamonds were used to create one crocodile out of 18-karat yellow gold. The diamonds are about 60.02 carats in weight. According to Forbes, the other was fashioned in 18-karat white gold and had 1,060 emeralds weighing 66.86 carats.

The Mexican actress Mara Félix, who worn the crocodile necklace for many years, served as her model. Apparently, Félix, who was most renowned for her exotic femme fatale performances in films, once made a stunning debut at the Cartier's Rue de la Paix in Paris, 48 years ago, in 1975. She appeared to be holding a baby crocodile inside of an aquarium and desired a duplicate of the animal for her particular jewellery. The actress requested that the business create an exact reproduction of the crocodile's head, body, legs, and tail.



In 1980, Mara Félix wore a Cartier crocodile necklace

Her request led the Cartier artists to create a necklace with two articulated crocodiles that hugged the wearer's neck. The exquisite jewellery could be worn as a necklace or worn as individual brooches.

Price of the necklase

The original necklace is said to be a piece of the brand's outstanding collection of antique jewellery, the Cartier Collection. Four Maria Felix high-jeweled crocodile necklaces with rare Columbian emeralds were introduced by the brand in 2018. The crocodile necklace reportedly costs 200 crore rupees. Cartier reportedly spent close to 20 million euros (179 crore) on the creation of this expensive jewellery.

In addition to Urvashi Rautela and Maria Félix, Cartier crocodile necklaces have also been spotted on Italian actress Monica Bellucci. At Cannes, Bellucci wore the necklace twice. The actress wore a different necklace in the 2019 Cannes while donning the original 1975 masterpiece when she attended the festival in 2006.