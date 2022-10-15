Search icon
Urvashi Rautela posts another stunning photo from Western Australia, see here

In other recent photos from Western Australia, Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a patterned dress and she sure looks stunning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

For the past few days, Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines.  The model, who is currently in Australia, has been releasing images, and her admirers are either going crazy over her or Rishabh Pant fans are mocking her brutally.

Check out the post here:

Urvashi Rautela has claimed that she is being bullied on Instagram, a day after she shared a picture of herself wearing sindoor and wishing people a Happy Karwa Chauth from Australia. Following her war of words with Rishabh Pant over the previous few days, there have been numerous stories of her going for matches, and internet users also think that her social media posts are meant at Rishabh Pant. 

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “First Iran N now India its happening with me they are bullying me. (sad face emoji) just because I never say wrong against anybody. #stopbullyingwomen.” 

She added a screenshot of the meaning of the word stalker and wrote in the same story, “ For Indian media to understand real meaning of stalker.” 

For the unversed, in the pic she shared two days back, she was seen donning a red saree, teamed up with a green blouse.  While dropping the photo, she wrote, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises).” 

 

