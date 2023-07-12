Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself reading an astrology book with the page opened to Libra-Pisces relationship.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has again riled up the internet for her new social media post on relationship, which yet again hints at cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi's new post hasn't gone down too well with fans of Rishabh, who have slammed her online, calling her 'creepy' and labelling her a 'stalker'.

Urvashi is recently in Kolkata for an event, She shared some glimpses of her day on her Instagram stories, where posted a video of herself reading Linda Goodman’s book Love Signs. In the first video, Urvashi showed the cover page of Goodman’s book and the next story featured a page from the book where it was written about the love compatibility between Libras and Pisces. Urvashi is a Piscean. But many fans noted how Urvashi specifically chose to read about her compatibility with a Libra. Cricketer Rishabh Pant, with whom Urvashi has had a longstanding feud, is a Libran.

Her video was shared by Reddit users with the caption: "Goddess Urvashi is a Piscean but no points for guessing who is ‘coincidentally’ a Libran. (PS, a certain Mr RP’s birthday is Oct 4)." In the comments section, one user wrote, "Ugh urvashi is creepy. I feel really bad for Pant." Another added, "Oh my god, this is so so creepy. I get it she has a crush on him or something, we do weird things when we like someone. But posting such things, she’s just making a fool out of herself." Many other comments referred to Urvashi as a stalker.

Urvashi and Rishabh were previously engaged in a social media war too when Urvashi had implied in an interview that Pant was romantically interested in her. She, howevr, did not name the cricketer. Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in intervews for headlines. Since then, while Pant has maintained a silence, Urvashi has repeatedly referenced the cricketer in her social media posts.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious car crash on December 30, 2022. The cricketer suffered multiple injuries to his head, back, and feet. That was also the time when Urvashi again directed her posts and Instagram stories towards him, as she uploaded a story of visiting the Mumbai hospital where Pant was admitted.