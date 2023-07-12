Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself reading an astrology book with the page opened to Libra-Pisces relationship.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Urvashi Rautela has again riled up the internet for her new social media post on relationship, which yet again hints at cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi's new post hasn't gone down too well with fans of Rishabh, who have slammed her online, calling her 'creepy' and labelling her a 'stalker'.

Urvashi is recently in Kolkata for an event, She shared some glimpses of her day on her Instagram stories, where posted a video of herself reading Linda Goodman’s book Love Signs. In the first video, Urvashi showed the cover page of Goodman’s book and the next story featured a page from the book where it was written about the love compatibility between Libras and Pisces. Urvashi is a Piscean. But many fans noted how Urvashi specifically chose to read about her compatibility with a Libra. Cricketer Rishabh Pant, with whom Urvashi has had a longstanding feud, is a Libran.

Her video was shared by Reddit users with the caption: "Goddess Urvashi is a Piscean but no points for guessing who is ‘coincidentally’ a Libran. (PS, a certain Mr RP’s birthday is Oct 4)." In the comments section, one user wrote, "Ugh urvashi is creepy. I feel really bad for Pant." Another added, "Oh my god, this is so so creepy. I get it she has a crush on him or something, we do weird things when we like someone. But posting such things, she’s just making a fool out of herself." Many other comments referred to Urvashi as a stalker.

Goddess Urvashi is a Piscean but no points for guessing who is ‘coincidentally’ a Libran. (PS, a certain Mr RP’s birthday is Oct 4)
by u/chaosekhao in BollyBlindsNGossip

Urvashi and Rishabh were previously engaged in a social media war too when Urvashi had implied in an interview that Pant was romantically interested in her. She, howevr, did not name the cricketer. Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in intervews for headlines. Since then, while Pant has maintained a silence, Urvashi has repeatedly referenced the cricketer in her social media posts.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious car crash on December 30, 2022. The cricketer suffered multiple injuries to his head, back, and feet. That was also the time when Urvashi again directed her posts and Instagram stories towards him, as she uploaded a story of visiting the Mumbai hospital where Pant was admitted.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE