Watch: UK MPs hail Vivek Agnihotri's success for The Kashmir Files

File Photo

Vivek Agnihotri has been travelling the world with Pallavi Joshi as part of their audacious "Humanity Tour." He recently uploaded a video of several members of the British parliament complimenting him for his work drawing attention to the atrocity and promoting humanity.

Several speakers including Sam Tarry (Mp Labour Party), Theresa Villiers MP (Conservative Party), Lord Navnit Dholakia (Liberal Democrat) ,Virendra Sharma MP (Labour Party) and Navendu Mishra Mp (Labour Party) among others spoke on the same.

Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi started their "Humanity Tour" last month to promote peace and teach people throughout the world about Indian culture.

#WATCH

This is what Members of @UKParliament (MPs) have to say about Hindu Genocide in Kashmir.



The impact of a small film with TRUTH. #HumanityTour pic.twitter.com/UvVmnzDk3C — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 24, 2022

The Nehru Center in London, Cambridge University, Imperial College in Edinburgh, the Lion's Club in Birmingham, the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre in Scotland, Glasgow Scotland, the United Kingdom Parliament, the House of Lords, UK Speaker's Corner, and Hyde Park in London were among the venues where Agnihotri and Joshi spoke during the tour.

Vivek Agnihotri was also supposed to visit at the Jewish Museum in Berlin as part of this ambitious tour. But a few days ago, the museum refuted allegations that it had organised an event with the director. There isn't a planned event with Mr. Agnihotri from our side, nor are we aware of any formal visit to the museum, the museum committee reportedly stated in an email to a news portal.

While Vivek Agnihotri is regarded as a formidable thought leader, Pallavi Joshi is hailed as one of the toughest female producers in the Indian film industry who has the guts, vision, and bravery to tackle real-life and challenging subjects and tell truth in the films produced under her production company, "I Am Buddha Foundation."

The Kashmir Files is a first ever movie on the silver screen to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and their long struggle for justice.