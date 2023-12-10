Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Triptii Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after Animal’s success? Actress has this to say

Triptii Dimri reveals if she will star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next titled Spirit

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town after her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Audience has tagged her as the national crush and the actress has been receiving immense praise for her acting in the film. Recently, there were reports that Triptii has signed another film with Vanga and will be seen as the lead opposite Prabhas in the film Spirit. However, the actress has now finally broken the silence. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Triptii Dimri broke silence on the rumours of her playing the female lead opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actress said, "I haven’t signed anything right now. I would love to get offers from there though." 

Triptii Dimri started her journey in the industry alongside Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Poster Boys and ad her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu for which she got critical recognition. She then featured in movies like Bulbul and Qala, however, her small role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has made her a national crush and her Instagram following shot up from 660K to a whopping 2.6 million within a week.

Talking about her film's success and love pouring in for her performance, the actress said, "I have had sleepless nights post the film, due to the excitement." She added, "I think there will be a shift in my career now. I always wanted films like Qala to reach out to a lot of people. It did earlier too, but now so many people are messaging me saying ‘we watched your films’, it’s such a special feeling. I always wished for people to watch them." 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film is described as 'a father-son bond carved in blood' and tells the story of Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) whose only goal is to make his father happy and he goes on a killing spree after his father gets attacked. Though the film is getting criticized for its misogynistic and toxic content, a section of society has also given a thunderous response to the film. The film has collected over Rs 600 crore in its first week itself and is still going strong at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the movie. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Amy Virk, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and is scheduled to hit the theatres in February 2024. 

Read Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

