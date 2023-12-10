Headlines

Meet man who once co-founded $350 mn fund, now runs Rs 65,817 crore company, his net worth is...

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

Star all-rounder returns after 2-year absence as West Indies announce squad for T20Is against England

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

10 superstars who never won WWE championship

9 times Bollywood actors turned singers for their own films

Captains who won most IPL trophies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam go viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Triptii Dimri is grabbing headlines because of her latest performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Though the actress had a short role, she made an impact on screen and is now being called the 'national crush' by fans. The actress is all set to feature alongside Vicky Kaushal in Dharma's next Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Recently, some of the pictures of Triptii and Vicky from the sets of the film went viral on social media and netizens can't stop praising their chemistry. 

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared some pictures of Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal shooting for a romantic song for their upcoming movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The actress can be seen wearing a cutout yellow dress in one of the photos and Vicky can be seen holding her in his arms. In another pic, the two can be seen sharing a precious romantic moment with each other. The actress could also be seen in a blue short dress looking absolutely glamorous. 

Vicky and Tripti filming in Croatia for their upcoming Dharma film, set to release in February 2024
byu/YoYoJoJoTC inBollyBlindsNGossip

The pics left netizens adoring the new pair. One of the comments read, "This is such a fresh and good-looking pair." Another user commented, "they look hot together." Another wrote, "This is the Ammy Virk, Tripti, and Vicky movie which I commented on earlier in a BBNG post. Ye wali faad honey wali hai. Saarey Badia actors hai and valentines week mein any wali hai next year. TJMM vibes aari hai." Another wrote, "Vicky and Tripti look so good together. Also, Tripti is looking stunning in that pink dress." 

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, apart from Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal, the film will also feature actor Ammy Virk, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia among others in key roles. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in August 2023, however, now the film is slated to release on February 23, 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

Viral video of flight attendant spoon-feeding 5-year-old passenger divides internet, watch

Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE