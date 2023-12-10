Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam go viral on social media.

Triptii Dimri is grabbing headlines because of her latest performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Though the actress had a short role, she made an impact on screen and is now being called the 'national crush' by fans. The actress is all set to feature alongside Vicky Kaushal in Dharma's next Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Recently, some of the pictures of Triptii and Vicky from the sets of the film went viral on social media and netizens can't stop praising their chemistry.

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared some pictures of Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal shooting for a romantic song for their upcoming movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The actress can be seen wearing a cutout yellow dress in one of the photos and Vicky can be seen holding her in his arms. In another pic, the two can be seen sharing a precious romantic moment with each other. The actress could also be seen in a blue short dress looking absolutely glamorous.

The pics left netizens adoring the new pair. One of the comments read, "This is such a fresh and good-looking pair." Another user commented, "they look hot together." Another wrote, "This is the Ammy Virk, Tripti, and Vicky movie which I commented on earlier in a BBNG post. Ye wali faad honey wali hai. Saarey Badia actors hai and valentines week mein any wali hai next year. TJMM vibes aari hai." Another wrote, "Vicky and Tripti look so good together. Also, Tripti is looking stunning in that pink dress."

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, apart from Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal, the film will also feature actor Ammy Virk, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia among others in key roles. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in August 2023, however, now the film is slated to release on February 23, 2024.