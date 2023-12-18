Headlines

Bollywood

Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumours with this businessman after alleged split with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh

Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumours with this businessman after her alleged break up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri has become a worldwide sensation. The actress is being called the national crush and netizens can't stop praising her performance in the movie. The actress was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, however, if the reports are to be believed, they both have parted ways and now, the actress has sparked dating rumours with a model-turned-businessman, Sam Merchant. 

Recently, Triptii Dimri attended a wedding and dropped some pictures on social media. Recently, Triptii shared a series of photos of herself from what appeared to be a wedding function. One of the pictures was a selfie of the actress with Sam Merchant. The duo’s selfie has sparked their dating rumours. 

Who is Sam Merchant? 

According to Sam Merchant's Instagram bio, he is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill which is located in Goa, and among his 249K followers are Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri, and Tiger Shroff. According to Deccan Chronicle,  Sam Merchant was a model and a winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in the year 2002. Later, he ventured into business and started exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa.

Triptii Dimri left everyone mesmerized with her performance in the latest blockbuster Animal. The actress played the role of Zoya and her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial caused a stir on social media. Since the release of the film, her Instagram following has increased rapidly and it spiked from 600k to 4 million in a few days. 

Talking about how she prepared for the intimate scenes in Animal, the actress said, "I think the rape scenes that I did in Bulbbul were more challenging to me as a person because you are just giving up, and giving up is more difficult than finding the courage to do something. If I can overcome that, then I think this was nothing in comparison to that (her scenes in Bulbbul)."

She added, "The scene is getting a lot of criticism as well and it did disturb me initially because I am someone who has hardly faced criticism with my first few films, this time it was a mixture of both. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable and as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being." 

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has received a thunderous response from the audience since it was released. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol along with others in key roles, and has broken several box office records. The film has collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide at the box office and continues to roar in theatres. 

