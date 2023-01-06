Tina Thadani shares parents' reaction to her relationship with Yo Yo Honey Singh, says 'my dad told me...'

Yo Yo Honey Singh-Tina Thadani

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is making headlines for his comeback, and his relationship with Tina Thadani. After going through various tough phases in his life, including a complicated divorce, Honey is back in his form, and he has found love again. Currently, Singh is dating VJ turned entrepreneur Tina Thadani. Recently, Tina spoke about her relationship with the artist, and her take on Honey's past.

While interacting with Etimes, Tina stated that things evolved between them gradually. As she got to know Honey, she realised that the singer is opposite to his on-screen persona. "It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out," Tina praised him."

Thadani even shared her parents' reaction to their relationship. Tina revealed that currently, they're just enjoying the present, and she's happy to get her family's approval on their relationship. “My parents got the news after they read stories about us online. My parents are just happy and supportive. My dad was excited, and he said, ‘oh, we have to do this, we have to do that.'" Tina had to calm down her father and told him that this is all very new and there is time for everything else.

Tina and Honey made their relationship public, a month after the rapper's divorce. Commenting about Honey's bad phase, Thadani added that she has never judged people on the basis of their past. "It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual." Thadani asserted.

Just like every other couple, Tina and Honey Singh were also attacked by trolls. When Paris Ka Trip star was asked to share her views on naysayers, the lady added, "I don’t read all that (negative comments). That was in the past. He was 100 per cent single when I met him. Rest, I don’t talk about someone’s past life." Tina concluded by asserting that she doesn’t pay attention to trolls.