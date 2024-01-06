Tiger 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's spy thriller

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 set to release on OTT.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif impressed everyone with their performances in Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, for those who missed the high-octane action movie in theatres, the film is all set to release on OTT.

On Saturday, Prime Video took to their Instagram and sharing the poster of Tiger 3, announced the film's OTT release leaving fans excited. Alongside the poster, the OTT giant wrote, "We heard the roars, Tiger is on his way, #Tiger3onPrime, coming soon." However, they didn't announce the date of release yet.

Though netizens were excited that Tiger 3 is finally getting an OTT release, some were also disappointed that the date of the release has still not be announced. One of the comments read, "I am waiting for Tiger." Another wrote, "Still coming soon? Please announce the release date." Another wrote, "Salman Khan is back." Another user commented, "Can't wait for Tiger 3."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the larger YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. The film also has action-packed cameos of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir which were loved by the audience. The film opened to a thunderous response from the audience and collected Rs 464 crore worldwide at the box office.

Tiger 3 was released on Diwali last year and was celebrated like a festival by Salman Khan's fans. Talking about the film's success, Salman Khan said, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."