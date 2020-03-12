Throwback Thursday: Sonam K Ahuja is a cutie patootie in her childhood photo

It's time for throwback Thursday and this time, Sonam K Ahuja decided to treat fans with some vintage moments from her life. The actor who is also a fashion icon with her latest post showed that she has always been into fashion earlier with the help of her mom Sunita Kapoor. Sonam took to her Instagram page and shared a cute never-seen-photo of herself when she was a toddler.

In the photo, the Neerja actor is seen standing inside a bassinet with a huge teddy bear of her size. She is looking cute as a button in a powder blue frock with short hear and golden bangles. Sonam, who is a born poser is seen smiling in the cutest way while getting clicked.

She captioned the post stating, "Throwback to the photoshoot wearing my baby best Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam had two releases in 2019 - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. both the films failed to leave an impressive mark at the box office.

The actor has been juggling between Mumbai and London as her husband Anand S Ahuja stays in Notting Hill. She visits the city to fulfil her work commitments as well as spending time with her family and friends.

Recently, during an interaction with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Sonam spoke about women empowerment by stating, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens."