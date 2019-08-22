Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh's childhood photos with sister Ritika Bhavnani will make you go aww!

Headlines

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Flood warning in Delhi-NCR again? Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid Himachal Pradesh rains

'There can be no peace till...': Congress MP's big statement on Manipur violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Viral video: Influencer's sizzling dance inside crowded metro stirs up storm of online backlash

Fastest centuries in Asia Cup history

Players with most ducks in Asia Cup history

8 Symptoms of PCOD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bajao trailer: Raftaar embarks on musical adventure with Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Tanuj Virwani in debut series

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive with cake and balloons to wish father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh's childhood photos with sister Ritika Bhavnani will make you go aww!

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh's Instagram game is pitch-perfect and there's no denying in that. The talented actor is often seen sharing photos and videos on a daily basis much to the excitement of his fans. Currently, Ranveer is on a throwback spree and the photos involve his sister Ritika Bhavnani. Though she is not seen much on a media glare, Ranveer shares her photos on his social media pages. Last week, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he wished his sister by taking a trip down memory lane.

In the photo, Kid Ranveer is looking cute as a button in white kurta and pyjamas. While Ritika looks adorable in a yellow and red ghagra choli. Ranveer posted the photo with a caption, "My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel love you #happyrakshabandhan @riticulousness"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Today, Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo sporting red jumpsuit with a hood and he is giving a thumbs up while posing for the camera. In the photo, he is seen standing in front of a photo frame of his sister Ritika. Ranveer wrote, "all good in the hood"

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently in London where he is shooting for his upcoming film, '83 directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, the actor plays the role of legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and actors namely Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.

'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian who once donated Rs 100 crore to IIT, owns Rs 29218 crore stake in Rs 98313 crore firm

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

OMG 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film earns more on Monday than on Friday, all set to be declared hit

Why did MS Dhoni retire from international cricket on Independence Day? CSK skipper's special connection to August 15

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE