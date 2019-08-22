Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh's childhood photos with sister Ritika Bhavnani will make you go aww!

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram game is pitch-perfect and there's no denying in that. The talented actor is often seen sharing photos and videos on a daily basis much to the excitement of his fans. Currently, Ranveer is on a throwback spree and the photos involve his sister Ritika Bhavnani. Though she is not seen much on a media glare, Ranveer shares her photos on his social media pages. Last week, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he wished his sister by taking a trip down memory lane.

In the photo, Kid Ranveer is looking cute as a button in white kurta and pyjamas. While Ritika looks adorable in a yellow and red ghagra choli. Ranveer posted the photo with a caption, "My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel love you #happyrakshabandhan @riticulousness"

Today, Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo sporting red jumpsuit with a hood and he is giving a thumbs up while posing for the camera. In the photo, he is seen standing in front of a photo frame of his sister Ritika. Ranveer wrote, "all good in the hood"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently in London where he is shooting for his upcoming film, '83 directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, the actor plays the role of legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and actors namely Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.

'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.