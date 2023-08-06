This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Asha Sachdev acted in over 90 films in her acting career of around three decades. Apart from films, Asha also acted in some TV serials and she was praised for her work on TV as well.

Asha Sachdev was one of those actresses of Hindi cinema who was known for her good acting and flawless beauty. Asha Sachdev was one of the superstars of the 70s and was seen in strong roles in several good films. Asha Sachdev was a very popular actress of her era and she had worked with every popular director and actor of her time. But her acting career got ruined due to one bad decision.

Asha Sachdev acted in over 90 films in her acting career of around three decades. Apart from films, Asha also acted in some TV serials and she was praised for her work on TV as well. Asha Sachdev was at the peak of her career when she decided to work in a B-grade film and this one decision affected her career significantly.

Asha Sachdev’s decision to work in B-grade film did not send a good message to the industry people as A-grade directors started distancing themselves from her. Asha Sachdev lost many big film offers due to this and she was ultimately forced to work in low budget films. Asha started accepting supporting roles and character roles in order to survive.

Asha Sachdev worked in many films like Hina, 'The Burning Train' and 'Woh Main Nahi' with Rekha. Even after working with many big stars and several big films, Asha Sachdev is living an anonymous life today. Asha Sachdev’s personal life is also tragic as her fiance died in a sea accident and she never got married.