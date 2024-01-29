Twitter
This star kid started working at 8, gave 11 back to back flops, got fame as villain, will now star in Rs 300 crore film

This actor gave 11 back to back flops, is now set to star in Rs 300 crore film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

Star kids do have an upper hand getting work in the industry, however, they have to survive in industry purely on the basis of their talent. One such star kid who gave 11 back to back flops, made his comeback to big screen as villain and stole the show. 

The actor we are talking about started his career as a child actor and starred in number of hits. However, after a series of flops, he has no work for 5 but Salman Khan saved his career. He is none other than Bobby Deol. 

Born as Vijay Singh Deol, Bobby Deol is the son of veteran star Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He appeared in the movie Dharam Veer at the age of 8 in 1977 and later made his Bollywood debut alongside Twinkle Khanna in Barsaat (1995). The film was a box office success and won him accolades. He then starred in movies like Gupt: The Hidden Truth which is considered to be his breakthrough role. However, his next film opposite Aishwarya Rai, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was a box office failure. 

In his career, Bobby Deol starred in several hit films like Kareeb, Soldier, Badal, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Housefull 4 and more. However, there came a time, when the actor gave 11 back to back flops like Chor Machaye Shor, Kismat, Bardaasht, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Jurm, Tango Charlie, Barsaat, Dosti- Friends Forever, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Shakalaka Boom Boom and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, as per Bollywood Hungama. 

In 2012, he appeared in Heist film Players which was also a disaster and after this he claimed that he had no work for 5 years. He then made a comeback in 2017 in Poster Boys which was also declared a flop. However, his official comeback came with Race 3 when he appeared as a villain. The film was a box office success. He then starred in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se which also went super-hit. 

Bobby Deol then switched to OTT and spread his magic with film like Class of 83 and series like Aashram. Now, after the success of Aashram, he made a stellar comeback in his second innings with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He played the role or Abrar Haque (villain) and stole the show without a single dialogue. His performance in the movie was much appreciated by the audience and the film went on to collect over Rs 900 crore at the box office. 

Now, Bobby Deol’s fan following has increased and he will next be seen playing the villain in Suriya’s much-anticipated film Kanguva which is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 - 350 crore. Helmed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, Kanguva is a Tamil language fantasy action film which also stars Disha Patani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 11, 2024. 

Bobby Deol reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs of Rs 66 crore which also includes his 6 crore Vile Parle house, where he lives with his wife, Tanya, and two sons.

