This star kid, once highest-paid Bollywood actress, gave 10 back-to-back flops, now lives in...

This star kid once gave 10 back-to-back flops, she now lives a luxurious life.

Not only the actors but even the actresses in the entertainment industry charge a hefty amount for their roles. Priyanka Chopra is currently the highest-paid Indian actress who reportedly charges Rs 40 crore per film. However, earlier, this star kid was the highest-paid actress.

The actress we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars. She started her career with a flop, however, she has now given several hit films. She is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan started her career with J.P. Dutta’s Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed to perform well at the box office. However, her next film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai alongside Tusshar Kapoor was a box office success, and her performance was also praised by the critics.

Her breakthrough role came in when she starred in Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Pooja and won hearts with her performance. The film established her as the leading actress in the industry. However, after this, the actress faced a major setback.

The actress’ next 10 films like Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Jelena Sirf Merre Liye, Talaash…The Hung Begins, Khushi, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, LOC Kargil, Chameli, Yuva, Dev, and Fida failed miserably at the box office. Then in 2004, she starred in Aitraaz in which her performance was much appreciated by the audience. Her next Hulchul was a box-office success.

In 2007, Kareena Kapoor starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met wherein she played the role of Geet and the film went on to be a major success at the box office. After this, according to the Economic Times, the actress started being charged Rs 3.5 crore per film making her the highest-paid actress in 2008. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to charge Rs 3 crore at that time. Since then the actress has given a number of hits and blockbusters including 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal 3, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Singham Returns, and more.

The actress is still considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry who charges up to Rs 18 crore per film. The actress is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, with him. The actress has a reported net worth of Rs 485 crore and lives a luxurious life in a mansion which is reportedly worth over Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Singham Returns which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff along with others in key roles. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15 and will clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2