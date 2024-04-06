Twitter
Bollywood

This Rs 150-crore hit had no villain, was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, Imraan Khan, later won 2 National Awards

This coming-of-age adventure comedy film had no villains and still turned out to be a box-office success.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
There are very less Bollywood films where you don't get to see a massive fight between the villain and hero because people think such films would lack entertainment. However, this film with no villain or action scenes, turned out to be one of the highest-grossers of 2011.

The film we are talking about is based on the story of three best friends and gives many life lessons with its narrative. The film was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, however, later won National Awards. It is none other than Zoya Akhtar's hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. 

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot in India and Spain and revolved around a trip of three best friends before one of their friends got married. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol as leads, however, do you know they were not Zoya Akhtar's first choices? 

Well, yes, before Zoya approached Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, the roles were offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, who turned down the offer without giving any specific reason. Farhan was the first actor to get cast for the film and then Zoya approached Hrithik and Abhay. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Kochelin in key roles. 

The film had no villains or fight sequences, rather more of adventure sequences like sky diving, scuba diving, and bull race. The film rather taught the audience life lessons like Facing your fears, living in the present and not in the future, and taking time for the things you love to do among many others. The film made in Rs 55 crore, turned out to be a huge success at the box office and collected Rs 153 crore worldwide. 

Abhay Deol recently revealed in an interview that the industry didn't have much faith in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and said, "When we were making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, so many people in the film industry were asking, ‘Who is the villain? There is no villain. What is inner conflict? Who will come to watch Hrithik Roshan’s inner conflict? We were hearing this kind of chatter. That these kinds of actors are making this kind of film and on this budget, and it worked. But the film industry did not have much faith that it would work." 

Not only did it become a success, but it also went on to win two National Film Awards at the 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories. Not only this, it also won several Best Film and Best Director awards at Filmfare, IIFA, and Asian Film Awards.

