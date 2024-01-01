Headlines

This Indian producer started working at 17, first six shows got rejected, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Here's all you need to know about the Indian producer who gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

In 2023, we saw Indian films like Jawan and Pathaan collecting over Rs 1000 crore at the box office creating new benchmarks in the film industry. Not only the actors but the filmmakers too earn huge profits through such commercially successful films. One of the filmmakers who gave the first Rs 100-crore women-led film started working at the age of 17 and has now made a mark in the industry. 

The filmmaker we are talking about is the daughter of Bollywood's superstar who has given a number of hits to the Hindi cinema. She faced major losses when she started her journey but she never gave up and now, she recently created history. She is none other than Ektaa Kapoor. 

Ektaa Kapoor is the daughter of veteran Bollywood star Jeetendra Kapoor. She went to school at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, and attended college at Mithibai College. At the age of 17, she started her career and interned with advertisement and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. She later became a producer under her banner Balaji Telefilms after obtaining finances from her father. Initially, she faced rejections and failures as six of her pilot episodes were rejected and she reportedly faced the loss of ₹50 lakh.

However, she didn't give up, and then in 1995, Mano Ya Na Mano was selected by Zee TV and her music-based show Dhun Dhamaka was chosen by Doordarshan. Her first success came in the same year with her sitcom Hum Paanch. Then she never looked back. In the 2000s letter, K became her lucky charm and she made several successful daily soaps starting with the letter including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasamh Se and more. 20 of her 34 serials were listed as the most popular serials, across all major TV channels. 

She has created over 130 television shows including some of the most popular and longest-running shows like Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, and more and she earned the title Queen of Television. She then ventured into films in 2001 with the Bollywood film Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. She produced many unsuccessful films too. However, in 2011, Ektaa Kapoor gave the first Rs 100-crore women-led film, The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan, Nasseruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, and Emraan Hashmi along with others in key roles. The movie is based on a rebellious and independent woman who runs away from her rural home at a young age to nurture her dream of becoming an actress. 

Ektaa Kapoor then produced many successful films like Veere De Wedding, Ek Villain, Dream Girl, and Dream Girl 2 among others. Her serials like Kundali Bhagya and Naagin are still much loved by the audience. Ektaa recently created history by becoming the first Indian to win the International Emmy Directorate Award. Ektaa Kapoor heads Balaji Telefilms which reportedly has a net worth of Rs 375 crore. Ektaa is a single mother who reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 95 crore. 

Ektaa Kapoor is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie The Crew which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others in key roles. The movie is said to be a comedy set against the backdrop of the airline industry. The film will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who has previously helmed the Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase. 

 

