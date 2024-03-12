Twitter
This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

The film we are talking about is 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. Released in 1983, this film is a satirical black comedy film directed by Kundan Shah and produced by NFDC.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There was a time in Bollywood when the number of actors who took acting lessons from Delhi's National School of Drama was very high. Most of the actors were struggling to create their own identities and would agree to work in a film for whatever fees they could. Some actors also got their own equipment to shoot the film. Today, we will tell you about one such film that was not successful at the box office when it was released but is now considered a cult classic. Most of the actors working in this film were struggling actors whose fees were limited to a few thousand rupees. Naseeruddin Shah was also seen in this film. 

The film we are talking about is 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. Released in 1983, this film is a satirical black comedy film directed by Kundan Shah and produced by NFDC. 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' had an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta.

These were just a bunch of struggling artists of that era who were looking for good roles. Everyone working on the film was paid only Rs 3000-Rs 5000 for this film. Naseeruddin Shah was the only artiste who was paid a fee of Rs 15,000.

There are many interesting stories related to this film. 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'  had to face a lot of criticism at that time. It was said that there is no logic in the film. But the magic of that comedy was such that people loved the film a lot. Naseeruddin Shah was also not happy with some parts of the logic-less film. For his role, he used to bring his own Nikon camera from home which was stolen after the shooting of the film was over. Naseeruddin Shah himself mentioned this bad memory many times.

READ | Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

