Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

Shakti Kapoor was born in Delhi. His father was a tailor and ran a clothes shop in New Delhi's Connaught Place. But, Shakti Kapoor had bigger dreams and so he decided to try his luck in films.

Many people struggle in Bollywood before they can make their mark. It is especially difficult for anyone to establish themselves without a film background. The actor we are talking about today is one of the most iconic villains that Bollywood has ever seen. This actor, despite belonging to a humble background, made such a place for himself in the industry that every kid or adult knows him for his work. The actor we are talking about today is none other than Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor was born in Delhi. His father was a tailor and ran a clothes shop in New Delhi's Connaught Place. But, Shakti Kapoor had bigger dreams and so he decided to try his luck in films. He started his Bollywood journey with the movie 'Khel Khilari Ka' (starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini) in 1977. After a long struggle and some minor roles in films, Shakti Kapoor was spotted by Sunil Dutt while he was making 'Rocky' to launch Sanjay Dutt. Shakti Kapoor was cast as the villain in the film. It was before this film that his name was changed to Shakti Kapoor as Sunil Dutt felt that his birth name "Sunil Kapoor" wouldn't do justice to his villainous stint.

Shakti Kapoor's father wanted him to become a tailor, and follow in his footsteps. He was angry when Shakti Kapoor decided to pursue acting. After watching his film 'Insaniyat Ka Dushman', once Shakti Kapoor's mother left the theater halfway through and got angry at Shakti Kapoor for his villainous avatar.

Shakti Kapoor, coming from nothing, made a place for himself in Indian cinema and is known as one of the most iconic actors. Today, at the age of 71, he is still active in Bollywood.

Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kapoor (elder sister of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure) and has two children, a son Siddhanth Kapoor, and a daughter Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in the year 2010 through the movie 'Teen Patti', for which she also received the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. However, she got real recognition from 'Aashiqui 2'.

READ | This actor was once highest-paid, gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, career was ruined due to..