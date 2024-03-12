Twitter
This actor was once highest-paid, gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, career was ruined due to..

Amitabh Bachchan's career, during this time, was at its peak with breakout performances in 'Anand' (1971) and 'Zanjeer' (1973). Vinod Khanna established himself as a superstar and also collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for the films 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Parvarish'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Vinod Khanna was considered one of the biggest heartthrobs in the 70s and 80s. His style and demeanor were something no one could miss. Vinod Khanna carved a place for himself in the industry and was famous as one of the highest-paid actors of his era, alongside stalwarts like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. Vinod Khanna was seen as a competition for Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s, however, Vinod Khanna's three mistakes changed the course of his career. 

Vinod Khanna made his acting debut in 1968 with Sunil Dutt’s 'Man Ka Meet'. He garnered a lot of critical acclaim from this film. Vinod Khanna's role as an angry young man in 'Mere Apne' also established him as a superstar. His role in films like 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Puarb Aur Paschim', 'Sachaa Jhutha', and 'Aan Milo Sajna' further solidified his reputation as a challenging villain.

Amitabh Bachchan's career, during this time, was at its peak with breakout performances in 'Anand' (1971) and 'Zanjeer' (1973). Vinod Khanna established himself as a superstar and also collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for the films 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Parvarish'. But, in films such as 'Khoon Pasina' and 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', Amitabh Bachchan dominated the screen while Vinod Khanna’s roles diminished.

Another blow to Vinod Khanna's career came in 1982 when he, at the peak of his career, took a five-year hiatus to follow Osho Rajneesh, his spiritual guru. This sabbatical proved to be fatal to Vinod Khanna's career who could never reclaim his former reputation. 

In his later film career, Vinod Khanna played several memorable roles as a father in blockbuster movies such as 'Wanted' (2009), 'Dabangg' (2010) and 'Dabangg 2' (2012).

Vinod Khanna died on April 27, 2017, after battling advanced bladder cancer. He was cremated at the Worli Crematorium on the same day. 

Vinod Khanna was posthumously awarded India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018 by the Government of India at the 65th National Film Awards.

