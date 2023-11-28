Headlines

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Meet Arnold Dix, tunnelling expert who helped in rescuing 41 trapped workers inside Uttarkashi tunnel

Bhutani Infra sells all retail units of new Noida project within 12 hours of launch

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma outranks Messi, Ronaldo in Wikipedia searches

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Bhutani Infra sells all retail units of new Noida project within 12 hours of launch

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals

Indian batters with centuries in T20Is

Surprising health benefits of Gajar Ka Halwa

Teams qualified for T20I World Cup 2024 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

India’s highest paid actor hasn't given a hit in years, charged Rs 275 crore for a film, then gave back-to-back flops

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Before Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote new box office records and revived the career of Shahid Kapoor, he struggled to find producers for his film, which is partially based on him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In The Dirty Picture, Emraan Hashmi says, "Har film ka ek hi hero hai- Director," and he is absolutely right. A director gives life and vision to the words of the writer and projects the heroes and heroines like never before. Today we will discuss a director who's just three films old. His third film is around the release. Yet, he's the most-talked-about director. His movies created an organic, diverse buzz among moviegoers. His last two films have been among widely debated films, and many critics slammed his movie for promoting toxic masculinity. Yes, we're talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's journey from physiotherapist to director

Hailing from Telangana, Sandeep did his schooling at Platinum Jubilee High School, Warangal till the 8th standard. After moving to Hyderabad he continued from 9th grade to 12th grade. Before Sandeep ventured into films, he studied in a medical college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from SDM College of Physiotherapy. 

When he was studying physiotherapy, Sandeep realised his true calling. In an interview with Scroll, Sandeep said, "I had always been a film buff and was good at photography and painting, I liked storytelling." During this time, Sandeep realised his love for filmmaking and decided to become a filmmaker. During his college days, he assisted V.N. Aditya in Manasu Maata Vinadhu (2005) for 25 days. After being an apprentice, he went to Australia to study filmmaking at the International Film School, Sydney (now AFTT – Academy of Film, Theatre & Television). 

Sandeep took two years to write his first film which is partially based on him

After returning from Australia, Sandeep worked for a few Tollywood films, including Kedi (2010) as an assistant director with Kiran Kumar and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015). Sandeep took two years to write the script of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy was partially based on Sandeep. As Scroll reported, Sandeep said, "It is not my story but there are a lot of references from my life. Some of my medical college friends saw the film and said that Arjun reminds them of me.” He started the script in 2013, and the final draft was ready by 2015. Sandeep was ready to make his directorial debut but...

No one was ready to produce Arjun Reddy

In the interview with Scroll, Sandeep revealed that it took four years for him to find a producer. "Many producers asked me to go to Bombay and try. One producer said such a film will never see the light of day in the Telugu film industry. Another producer said that this should not be my first film. He asked me to forget this film and write a safer film.” Finally, his brother Pranav Reddy, decided to produce the film, and it was made under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures. Arjun Reddy became a blockbuster. The Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor- Kabir Singh, was a bigger hit than the original, and it revived Shahid's career.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon bring his action thriller Animal to the big screen. The upcoming movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. After Animal, Sandeep will direct Prabhas in Spirit. Animal will be released in cinemas on December 1. Sandeep is also in the news for helming Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa 2. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Who is VK Pandian, the ex-IAS officer who has joined BJD in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE