This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Before Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote new box office records and revived the career of Shahid Kapoor, he struggled to find producers for his film, which is partially based on him.

In The Dirty Picture, Emraan Hashmi says, "Har film ka ek hi hero hai- Director," and he is absolutely right. A director gives life and vision to the words of the writer and projects the heroes and heroines like never before. Today we will discuss a director who's just three films old. His third film is around the release. Yet, he's the most-talked-about director. His movies created an organic, diverse buzz among moviegoers. His last two films have been among widely debated films, and many critics slammed his movie for promoting toxic masculinity. Yes, we're talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's journey from physiotherapist to director

Hailing from Telangana, Sandeep did his schooling at Platinum Jubilee High School, Warangal till the 8th standard. After moving to Hyderabad he continued from 9th grade to 12th grade. Before Sandeep ventured into films, he studied in a medical college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from SDM College of Physiotherapy.

When he was studying physiotherapy, Sandeep realised his true calling. In an interview with Scroll, Sandeep said, "I had always been a film buff and was good at photography and painting, I liked storytelling." During this time, Sandeep realised his love for filmmaking and decided to become a filmmaker. During his college days, he assisted V.N. Aditya in Manasu Maata Vinadhu (2005) for 25 days. After being an apprentice, he went to Australia to study filmmaking at the International Film School, Sydney (now AFTT – Academy of Film, Theatre & Television).

Sandeep took two years to write his first film which is partially based on him

After returning from Australia, Sandeep worked for a few Tollywood films, including Kedi (2010) as an assistant director with Kiran Kumar and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015). Sandeep took two years to write the script of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy was partially based on Sandeep. As Scroll reported, Sandeep said, "It is not my story but there are a lot of references from my life. Some of my medical college friends saw the film and said that Arjun reminds them of me.” He started the script in 2013, and the final draft was ready by 2015. Sandeep was ready to make his directorial debut but...

No one was ready to produce Arjun Reddy

In the interview with Scroll, Sandeep revealed that it took four years for him to find a producer. "Many producers asked me to go to Bombay and try. One producer said such a film will never see the light of day in the Telugu film industry. Another producer said that this should not be my first film. He asked me to forget this film and write a safer film.” Finally, his brother Pranav Reddy, decided to produce the film, and it was made under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures. Arjun Reddy became a blockbuster. The Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor- Kabir Singh, was a bigger hit than the original, and it revived Shahid's career.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon bring his action thriller Animal to the big screen. The upcoming movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. After Animal, Sandeep will direct Prabhas in Spirit. Animal will be released in cinemas on December 1. Sandeep is also in the news for helming Allu Arjun's next film after Pushpa 2.